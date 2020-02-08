Creative Planning Increases Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $700,815.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,399 shares in the company, valued at $9,268,966.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

COF stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

