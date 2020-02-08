Creative Planning Sells 545 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Creative Planning cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 114.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.54.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $275.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.53 and a 200-day moving average of $265.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

