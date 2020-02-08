Credit Suisse Group Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $130.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.21. 2,492,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.