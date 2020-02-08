Credit Suisse Group Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $108.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $163,227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 717.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after buying an additional 287,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 128.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after buying an additional 137,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

