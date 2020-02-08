Credit Suisse Group Trims Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Target Price to GBX 2,850

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Brands to a sector performer rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,475 ($32.56).

Shares of LON IMB traded down GBX 15.20 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,832.20 ($24.10). 2,297,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,928.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,924.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, with a total value of £40,194 ($52,872.93).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

