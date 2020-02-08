Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at UBS Group

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRST. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 412 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank cut Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.72) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 428 ($5.63) to GBX 449 ($5.91) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 439.82 ($5.79).

LON CRST opened at GBX 495.40 ($6.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.27 ($6.69). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 448.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 395.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is 1.03%.

In other news, insider Peter Truscott sold 67,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £336,389.04 ($442,500.71). Also, insider Iain Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £46,300 ($60,905.02).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

