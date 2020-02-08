Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.72) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 439.82 ($5.79).

Shares of CRST traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 495.40 ($6.52). The company had a trading volume of 682,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 448.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 395.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.27 ($6.69).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

In related news, insider Peter Truscott sold 67,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £336,389.04 ($442,500.71). Also, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,300 ($60,905.02).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

