Critical Review: First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) & Its Rivals

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: FGBI) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare First Guaranty Bancshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $83.67 million $14.21 million 11.86 First Guaranty Bancshares Competitors $890.12 million $206.50 million 16.75

First Guaranty Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 35.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 13.48% 8.22% 0.69% First Guaranty Bancshares Competitors 16.22% 5.92% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Guaranty Bancshares and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares Competitors 725 1746 1362 99 2.21

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 8.64%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares’ competitors have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares competitors beat First Guaranty Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.