Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 2.2%

Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON)’s share price was down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.94 and last traded at C$9.13, approximately 966,431 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,369,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

