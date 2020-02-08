CrowdWiz Price Up 101.2% Over Last 7 Days (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 80.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 101.2% against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $14,387.00 and $10.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008607 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011727 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001498 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

