Crown Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Crown has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $3,814.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-CEX and YoBit.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,800.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.04557143 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00750221 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00019734 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000460 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,020,660 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crown.tech

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

