CryptoFranc Price Hits $1.03 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00010576 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bitfinex. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and $2,980.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.57 or 0.05911076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005215 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 108.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024320 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00127215 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038715 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 8,231,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitfinex, CoinExchange and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.