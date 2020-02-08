CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.96-3.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $917-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $929.37 million.CSG Systems International also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.96-3.29 EPS.

Shares of CSGS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 205,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.00.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $236.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.28%.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSG Systems International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

