Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.10-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.Cubic also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.10-3.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 293,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91. Cubic has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cubic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,897. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

