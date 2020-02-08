Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $167.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $162.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.69.

Shares of CMI traded down $5.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.80. 1,361,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,351. Cummins has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

