Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $717.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 250.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

