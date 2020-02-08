CUTcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $21.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.03022736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00218390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00127069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CUTcoin’s total supply is 88,299,813 coins and its circulating supply is 84,299,813 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

