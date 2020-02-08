CV Check (ASX:CV1) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 409,954 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.09).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CV Check Company Profile (ASX:CV1)

CV Check Ltd provides personal and professional information screening and verification check services to private and government organizations, employers, and individuals. The company offers national and international police checks; traffic and license checks; employment and qualification checks, including verification of qualifications, memberships, and employment history; and financial, business, and licensing checks, as well as predictive psychometric assessment services.

