CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 80,954 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after buying an additional 652,905 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,800,000 after buying an additional 597,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,032,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $225,270,000 after buying an additional 461,366 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,608,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

