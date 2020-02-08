Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 477 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $207.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $152.18 and a twelve month high of $212.05. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

