Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,201,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 87.9% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 512,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $19,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,353,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $12,200,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

SEDG stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $112.99.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $603,297.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $825,213.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,636,404 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

