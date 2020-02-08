Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 23,307 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cfra cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

