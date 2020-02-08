Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 159,988.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 296,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 295,978 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $67.44 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

