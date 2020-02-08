Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 14,300 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Corning by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 196,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 114,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Corning by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 52,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $27.68 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

