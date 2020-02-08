Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.80

News stories about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of LON:DAL traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 397.75 ($5.23). The stock had a trading volume of 19,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 430.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 441.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 379 ($4.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 535 ($7.04). The stock has a market cap of $736.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

