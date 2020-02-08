DAPS Coin Market Capitalization Hits $3.08 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $37,490.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SWFT, STEX, Bitbox and txbit.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.59 or 0.05915174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 130.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024311 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00128967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, Bitbox, Bitmart, STEX and SWFT. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.