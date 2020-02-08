Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Daseke posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 480%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of ($4.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.73) to ($4.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSKE shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSKE opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Daseke has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.