DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 59,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.51. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $83.43.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

