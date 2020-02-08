DecentBet 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,756.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 63.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $709,867.00 and $1,756.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 80.8% higher against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.23 or 0.03480082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00221323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00130846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

