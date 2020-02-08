DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $4,638.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, Coindeal and RightBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004268 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001239 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00039705 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, RightBTC, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

