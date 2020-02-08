DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,767 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.37. 3,810,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.70 and a 200 day moving average of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.76.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

