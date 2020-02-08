DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,964 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 80.0% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 1,839.8% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.90. 1,780,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.20. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,624 shares of company stock worth $17,401,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

