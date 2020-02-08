DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $32.92 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,934 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Lam Research worth $32,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,501. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.31. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $332.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,727,904 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

