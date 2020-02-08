DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $295.48. 1,400,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,593. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $189.21 and a 52 week high of $300.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

