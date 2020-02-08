DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $232,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.37. 3,125,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.88 and a twelve month high of $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

