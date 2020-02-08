DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 105,803 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,803 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UGI were worth $16,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UGI by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 134.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,692.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. UBS Group lowered their target price on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

UGI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.31. 1,543,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,055. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $56.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.