DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 256,466 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,784 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 256,466 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $18,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,170.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $121.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,017. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $1,134,520.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,328.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,231,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

