DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 34,092 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,092 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Allegion worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 953.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 191.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $549,591.91. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

ALLE traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.04. 782,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,315. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $85.96 and a twelve month high of $137.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Allegion declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

