DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 194,584 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at $590,399,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,177,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

