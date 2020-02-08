Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Shares Down 36.2%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) shares were down 36.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30, approximately 3,016 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe.

