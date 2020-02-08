Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dell were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell during the first quarter worth $10,033,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Dell by 145.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dell during the second quarter worth $86,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Dell by 17.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Dell by 3.5% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $121,850.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,291,520 shares of company stock valued at $67,649,651 in the last three months. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

