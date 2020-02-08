Dell (NYSE:DELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.21.
Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.62. 4,722,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,708. Dell has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $70.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,933,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 614,312 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,787,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,885,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,291,520 shares of company stock worth $67,649,651. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell by 83.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Dell by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 257.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
