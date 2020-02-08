Dell (NYSE:DELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.21.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.62. 4,722,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,708. Dell has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $70.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,933,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 614,312 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,787,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,885,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,291,520 shares of company stock worth $67,649,651. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell by 83.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Dell by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 257.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.