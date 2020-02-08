Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues Earnings Results

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Shares of Deluxe stock traded down $5.85 on Friday, reaching $42.75. 877,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti cut their price objective on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

