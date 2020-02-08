Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) shares rose 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $33.20, approximately 134 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

