DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned DermTech an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DermTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DermTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMTK traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. 53,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,518. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97. DermTech has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

