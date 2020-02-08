Deutsche Bank Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $173.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a sell rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.32. 1,792,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day moving average of $142.99. McKesson has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $161.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

