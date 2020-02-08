Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives €142.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €142.30 ($165.46).

DB1 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

DB1 traded up €0.35 ($0.41) on Wednesday, reaching €152.35 ($177.15). 386,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €144.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €138.06. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 52-week high of €146.50 ($170.35). The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

