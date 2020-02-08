Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutz currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.12 ($8.28).

DEZ stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €5.04 ($5.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.41. Deutz has a 1 year low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of €9.05 ($10.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $608.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

