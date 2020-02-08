DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.58, 1,553 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of DFDS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.04.

DFDS A/S provides ferry shipping services and transport solutions in Europe and Turkey. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services.

