Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,582 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

